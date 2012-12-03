Ad
euobserver
Stephan Werhahn during a rally against the eurozone bailout fund (Photo: Lars Haise)

Interview

Adenauer grandson challenges Merkel on euro-policy

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union is gathering this week (4-6 December) in Hannover for a party congress, but the descendent of CDU founder Konrad Adenauer will not be among them.

Stephan Werhahn, Adenauer's 59 year-old grandson, has broken his life-long membership of the CDU in March and is now a leading candidate for the "Free Voters" - a conservative, euro-critical party so far represented only in the regional parliament of Bavaria and in municipal councils across the countr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInterview

Related articles

The euro bailout fund: A democratic 'black box'?
Bundestag to approve Greek aid despite 'hidden cost' row
Stephan Werhahn during a rally against the eurozone bailout fund (Photo: Lars Haise)

Tags

EU PoliticalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections