Ad
euobserver
Former president of the European Commission Romano Prodi defeated after 20 months as Italian premier (Photo: European Commission)

Italy's Berlusconi eyes early elections after Prodi resigns

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Italy has plunged deeper into political crisis after centre-left leader Romano Prodi narrowly lost a vote of confidence in the country's senate and resigned, with his chief political opponent, Silvio Berlusconi, pressing for early elections, which polls suggest he could easily win.

The country's senate - the upper parliamentary chamber - gave a negative verdict to Mr Prodi's government on Thursday (24 January), with 161 votes against to 156 in favour, mainly due to protests by small coa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Former president of the European Commission Romano Prodi defeated after 20 months as Italian premier (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections