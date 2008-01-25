Italy's Berlusconi eyes early elections after Prodi resigns

Italy has plunged deeper into political crisis after centre-left leader Romano Prodi narrowly lost a vote of confidence in the country's senate and resigned, with his chief political opponent, Silvio Berlusconi, pressing for early elections, which polls suggest he could easily win.
The country's senate - the upper parliamentary chamber - gave a negative verdict to Mr Prodi's government on Thursday (24 January), with 161 votes against to 156 in favour, mainly due to protests by small coa...
