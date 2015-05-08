Waiting for Cameron

Now that the UK election has finally taken place – and to the general amazement of outside observers, with barely a mention of the EU – 2017 is suddenly looking an awful lot closer.

Before Thursday’s election, 2017 was just an undefined point ‘after the vote’. But in light of David Cameron’s decisive victory, the maximum 17 months between today and when the UK is supposed to have a referendum on EU membership has come sharply into focus. The in/out poll has moved from an idea to a reali...