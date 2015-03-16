EU set for further talks on overseas asylum centres

EU ministers of justice and foreign affairs are set to meet in July to discuss an Italian-led proposal to offshore asylum claims to centres in northern Africa.
The issue was discussed Monday (16 March) at a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels but no decisions were made.
However, the EU’s policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters in Brussels that the proposal will be explored at another meeting.
“One thing that we have, I wouldn’t say decided but sort of, is...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
