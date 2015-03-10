National Front in EU fraud allegation

The French far-right party led by Marine Le Pen, the National Front, is facing allegations of fraud for having the European Parliament pay salaries to MEP assistants who perform tasks unrelated to the assembly.

Parliament president Martin Schulz alerted the EU’s anti-fraud office, Olaf, on Monday (9 March).

He has also written to French justice minister Christiane Taubira about the affair. A parliament source told this website some €7.5 million may have been spent inappropriatel...