The National Front has 24 MEPs in the EU assmebly (Photo: Blandine Le Cain)

National Front in EU fraud allegation

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The French far-right party led by Marine Le Pen, the National Front, is facing allegations of fraud for having the European Parliament pay salaries to MEP assistants who perform tasks unrelated to the assembly.

Parliament president Martin Schulz alerted the EU’s anti-fraud office, Olaf, on Monday (9 March).

He has also written to French justice minister Christiane Taubira about the affair. A parliament source told this website some €7.5 million may have been spent inappropriatel...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

