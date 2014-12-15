Ad
A taxi driver needs several permits to operate. UberPop drivers do not (Photo: drpavloff)

Bad week in Europe for Uber

by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

It has been a bad week in Europe for Uber, the company behind the app UberPop, which allows travellers to buy relatively cheap car rides.

Two European courts banned the service, France will ban the service on 1 January 2015, and a regional minister from Brussels announced tough measures.

The service is controversial because UberPop drivers generally do not have the permits required of taxi drivers, giving them an unfair advantage according to some, and making them a danger to the...

