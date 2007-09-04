More eurosceptic MEPs to be elected in future, experts predict

Contrary to widespread belief, European Parliament elections are not only about national politics but are increasingly used to express discontent with European integration itself, German researchers have suggested.
This could result in ever-more eurosceptic MEPs being elected in the future.
Two political scientists working at the Max Planck Institute for the Study of Societies (MPIfG) in Cologne, in a recent article, challenge the widespread idea that it is mainly domestic consi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here