Mixed reactions to EU deal on work bills

A breakthrough deal on two work-related EU bills has sparked both praise and criticism from business players, with the two camps now urging the European Parliament to rubber-stamp or change the adopted version of rules on working time and agency workers.
EU social affairs and employment ministers reached a compromise agreement on the two long-disputed dossiers on early Thursday (10 June), after some four years of deadlock between those advocating social protection and those in favour of...
