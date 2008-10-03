Kosovo Serbs protest against EU mission

Hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protested on Thursday (2 October) against the deployment of the EU's police and justice mission EULEX in Kosovo, whose independence they do not accept.

"Serbs are against the deployment of EULEX, because it is a mission of occupiers, whose goal is to take away the land we live on, our homes, steal our youth and the childhoods of our children," said Marko Jaksic, the vice chairman of the Assembly of Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo, Serbian news portal ...