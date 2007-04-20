French head for crucial presidential elections

Racked by high unemployment and low growth and facing a severe crisis of confidence in a globalised world, France is heading for crucial presidential elections on Sunday.

Following months of fevered political debate in the country, voter registration is up by four percent on the last elections in 2002, yet a great part of the electorate (as much as 40%) remains undecided.

Nicolas Sarkozy on the right, Segolene Royal on the left and the centrist Francois Bayrou – leading the 12-str...