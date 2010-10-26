EU aid chief calls for new crisis room, list of assets

When future floods or earthquakes strike, the EU is to have a 24-hour-a-day Brussels-based crisis room and a list of helicopters, water-pumps, experts and other assets pledged by EU countries to send into the field under a new plan proposed by the European Commission.

Aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva unveiling the proposal at a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday (26 October) said: "When I receive the call [for assistance] and I transmit it to member states, I don't know who is g...