euobserver
"There should be 21 of us," says the only Roma MEP (Photo: MEP office)

Roma MEP sees French row as golden opportunity

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

As France is about to change its legislation to avoid a court case with the EU over its treatment of Roma, Livia Jaroka, the only Roma MEP in the European Parliament is hoping the media interest will help her push for a "micro-regional" strategy for Europe's largest ethnic minority.

"I hope it's a good time to come up with constructive policies, because now everybody wants a European response to the failure of Roma integration in most member states in the last 20 years," Ms Jaroka, a Hu...

euobserver

