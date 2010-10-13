Roma MEP sees French row as golden opportunity

As France is about to change its legislation to avoid a court case with the EU over its treatment of Roma, Livia Jaroka, the only Roma MEP in the European Parliament is hoping the media interest will help her push for a "micro-regional" strategy for Europe's largest ethnic minority.

"I hope it's a good time to come up with constructive policies, because now everybody wants a European response to the failure of Roma integration in most member states in the last 20 years," Ms Jaroka, a Hu...