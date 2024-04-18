EU summit pledges 'new competitiveness deal' to counter China and US

EU leaders called on Thursday (18 April) for a "new competitiveness deal” to counter China and the US dominance in the global arena — but the level of ambition on further integrating the single market remains to be seen.
“We need to take a series of decisive steps,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a press conference at the end o...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
