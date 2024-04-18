Ad
Former prime minister Enrico Letta (left, with Charles Michel) joined leaders to present his 147-page report, warning that fragmentation is the biggest obstacle to the economic growth of the 27-nations bloc (Photo: European Union)

EU summit pledges 'new competitiveness deal' to counter China and US

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders called on Thursday (18 April) for a "new competitiveness deal” to counter China and the US dominance in the global arena — but the level of ambition on further integrating the single market remains to be seen.  

“We need to take a series of decisive steps,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a press conference at the end o...

