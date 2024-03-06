Defence joins migration in EU centre-right manifesto

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has unveiled its priorities for the next European parliamentary term as EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to be confirmed as the party's lead candidate in the June elections.
The EPP manifesto, adopted on Wednesday (6 March), includes a long list of new proposals — with a special focus on foreign affairs and defence, now expected to feature prominently in the electoral campaign, alongside migration and agriculture.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
