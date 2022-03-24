Putin's rouble shift: mistake or masterstroke?

Russia's plans to demand rouble payments for oil- and natural gas purchases from "unfriendly nations," unveiled on Wednesday, further escalated the battle of sanctions with Europe ahead of the two-day EU summit on Thursday (24 March).

EU leaders have sounded unimpressed by the move. "I don't think anyone in Europe knows what roubles look like," Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša said arriving at the summit. "Nobody will pay in roubles."

Likewise, Belgian prime minister Alexande...