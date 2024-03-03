EU socialists fight battle on two fronts in election campaign

Europe's centre-left political family sought to unify behind a message of core economic values as the far-right is engaged in an all-out cultural assault on everything from open borders and support for Ukraine to climate policies.
"We will not allow the return of austerity and social repression in Europe as we did during the Euro Crisis," said Luxembourg's commissioner for jobs and social rights, Nicolas Schmit, who on Saturday (...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
