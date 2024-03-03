Ad
euobserver
Nicolas Schmit was formally nominated as party leader this weekend (Photo: Party of European Socialists)

Analysis

EU socialists fight battle on two fronts in election campaign

EU Political
EU Elections
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Europe's centre-left political family sought to unify behind a message of core economic values as the far-right is engaged in an all-out cultural assault on everything from open borders and support for Ukraine to climate policies.

"We will not allow the return of austerity and social repression in Europe as we did during the Euro Crisis," said Luxembourg's commissioner for jobs and social rights, Nicolas Schmit, who on Saturday (...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU ElectionsAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU socialists set to anoint placeholder candidate
EU nature restoration law approved after massive backlash
France's Le Maire 'goes German' with austerity budget
Nicolas Schmit was formally nominated as party leader this weekend (Photo: Party of European Socialists)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU ElectionsAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections