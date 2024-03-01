Friday

1st Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. EU Elections

EU socialists set to anoint placeholder candidate

  • EU jobs commissioner Nicolas Schmit, from Luxembourg, was hardly a household name even within the Brussels quarter, until recently (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

Listen to article

This weekend, Europe's top socialists will officially anoint Nicolas Schmit as their candidate in the upcoming European elections in June.

The Party of European Socialists (PES) will also give the final nod to a manifesto that promises to wage political war on the far-right which the text seen by EUobserver describes as "democratic poison" and a threat to the " European political project."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Schmit, a Luxembourger who is the current commissioner for jobs and social rights, was — until recently — largely unknown outside the EU quarter. Even within Brussels, he wasn't a household name.

But after the ideal top candidate, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa stepped down due to corruption scandals in his environmental ministry, and Finland's Sanna Marin quit politics altogether, he was the logical next choice — or the last available one.

Schmit's Sociaists & Democrats hope to beat back the far-right tide with a traditional campaign focused on ideas and core social democratic values such as protecting workers' rights, adequate wages, and affordable housing.

The final draft of the manifesto also elevates defending the EU's Green Deal, which party insiders say is now under threat from all sides, even from current EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who will officially be nominated as the spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) at their congress in Bucharest next week.

To ensure she will have enough support in the EU Parliament for a second term, she has allowed the conservative wing of her own party, led by German MEP Manfred Weber, to dismantle or block essential building blocks of the green strategy she helped build.

Even with their support, her eventual nomination is not a given, as the head of France's conservative party, Les Républicains, François Xavier-Bellamy, also of her political party, the EPP, recently said that his party would not support her second bid.

Few expect Schmit to launch a serious effort to damage his boss, as he is unlikely to win the elections.

Current polling suggests the European socialists will come in second place. And while the party is set to lose seats on the back of the humiliating Qatargate bribery scandal, they are in a good position to lobby for top jobs as von der Leyen will likely need the centre-left vote to remain in power.

This could help the socialists secure powerful positions such as the presidency of the EU Council or parliament.

The face of the anti-immigrant left, the Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen is often touted as a potential candidate for the council position.

In a recent interview in the Financial Times, she called on other EU capitals to up their game on defence and increase spending, and if necessary, even curb welfare spending.

Schmit may be less inclined to beat the drum of war quite so ostensibly. But as the political discussion in Brussels increasingly turns to matters of war, competition and national security — issues traditionally dominated by the right — socialists will likely want to prove they are on top of their defence game.

"The Russian aggression against Ukraine has highlighted the need for robust and capable European defence," said security and defence rapporteur and Socialists and Democrats MEP Sven Mikser this week in Strasbourg. "EU members must allocate sufficient resources towards our collective security and defence.΅

Site Section

  1. EU Elections

Related stories

  1. EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat
  2. Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
  3. Almost 20 names in running for EU top jobs
  4. A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'
EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat

The Socialists & Democrats have named Luxembourg's EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicolas Schmit as their lead candidate — or so-called Spitzenkandidat — for the June European elections.

Analysis

Almost 20 names in running for EU top jobs

With four months until the European Parliament elections, there are already some 20 names in the hat for the ensuing reshuffle of EU top jobs.

Analysis

A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'

German conservative Ursula von der Leyen is seeking reappointment as European Commission president after the June elections. However, her leadership over the past years has triggered internal frustrations that cast uncertainty on her reelection.

Belgium braces for Flemish far-right gains, deadlock looms

Recent polling puts the Flemish nationalist parties, the right-wing N-VA and far-right Vlaams Belang at a combined majority in the Flemish parliament, leading to fears about a far-right government take-over — even sparking worries about the future of Belgium itself.

Von der Leyen appeals for 'new EU defence mindset'

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen urged "a new European defence mindset" to strengthen the bloc's defence capabilities. But will her latest proposal, to use Russian assets for Ukraine's military needs, stir up controversy?

Investigation

Far-right MEPs least disciplined in following party line

In a fractious parliamentary vote, the level of party discipline often decides the fate of legislation. Party discipline among nationalists and far-right MEPs is the weakest, something potentially significant after the June elections. Data by Novaya Gazeta Europe and EUobserver.

Von der Leyen rejects extremist parties, leaves door open to ECR

Launching her campaign for a second EU Commission president mandate, Ursula von der Leyen rejected collaboration with extremist parties but left the door open to working with rightwing ECR — which may go from fifth to third-largest party in June.

Latest News

  1. EU docks €32m in funding to UN Gaza agency pending audit
  2. 'Outdated' rules bar MEP from entering plenary with child
  3. Commission plays down row over Rwanda minerals pact
  4. EU socialists set to anoint placeholder candidate
  5. Why are the banking lobby afraid of a digital euro?
  6. Deepfake dystopia — Russia's disinformation in Spain and Italy
  7. Putin's nuclear riposte to Macron fails to impress EU diplomats
  8. EU won't yet commit funding UN agency in Gaza amid hunger

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us