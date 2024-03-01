EU socialists set to anoint placeholder candidate

This weekend, Europe's top socialists will officially anoint Nicolas Schmit as their candidate in the upcoming European elections in June.

The Party of European Socialists (PES) will also give the final nod to a manifesto that promises to wage political war on the far-right which the text seen by EUobserver describes as "democratic poison" and a threat to the " European political project."

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

Schmit, a Luxembourger who is the current commissioner for jobs and social rights, was — until recently — largely unknown outside the EU quarter. Even within Brussels, he wasn't a household name.

But after the ideal top candidate, former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa stepped down due to corruption scandals in his environmental ministry, and Finland's Sanna Marin quit politics altogether, he was the logical next choice — or the last available one.

Schmit's Sociaists & Democrats hope to beat back the far-right tide with a traditional campaign focused on ideas and core social democratic values such as protecting workers' rights, adequate wages, and affordable housing.

The final draft of the manifesto also elevates defending the EU's Green Deal, which party insiders say is now under threat from all sides, even from current EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who will officially be nominated as the spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) for the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) at their congress in Bucharest next week.

To ensure she will have enough support in the EU Parliament for a second term, she has allowed the conservative wing of her own party, led by German MEP Manfred Weber, to dismantle or block essential building blocks of the green strategy she helped build.

Even with their support, her eventual nomination is not a given, as the head of France's conservative party, Les Républicains, François Xavier-Bellamy, also of her political party, the EPP, recently said that his party would not support her second bid.

Few expect Schmit to launch a serious effort to damage his boss, as he is unlikely to win the elections.

Current polling suggests the European socialists will come in second place. And while the party is set to lose seats on the back of the humiliating Qatargate bribery scandal, they are in a good position to lobby for top jobs as von der Leyen will likely need the centre-left vote to remain in power.

This could help the socialists secure powerful positions such as the presidency of the EU Council or parliament.

The face of the anti-immigrant left, the Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen is often touted as a potential candidate for the council position.

Sign up for EUobserver’s daily newsletter All the stories we publish, sent at 7.30 AM. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In a recent interview in the Financial Times, she called on other EU capitals to up their game on defence and increase spending, and if necessary, even curb welfare spending.

Schmit may be less inclined to beat the drum of war quite so ostensibly. But as the political discussion in Brussels increasingly turns to matters of war, competition and national security — issues traditionally dominated by the right — socialists will likely want to prove they are on top of their defence game.

"The Russian aggression against Ukraine has highlighted the need for robust and capable European defence," said security and defence rapporteur and Socialists and Democrats MEP Sven Mikser this week in Strasbourg. "EU members must allocate sufficient resources towards our collective security and defence.΅