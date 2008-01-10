Ad
euobserver
Member states feared the bill would undermine their ability to budget for health care (Photo: European Community, 2005)

EU health bill pulled amid national and MEP criticism

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission last month delayed proposals to shake up the EU's health market due to protests among member states and lobbying from MEPs, EU officials are now admitting.

The proposals on patients' right to medical treatment in other member states, due to be unveiled on 19 December, were shelved at the last minute following the harsh criticism.

The official line for withdrawing the legislation was a "very over-loaded agenda" but a commission official told EUobserver that ...

EU Political

