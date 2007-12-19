Ad
euobserver
The proposal is set to stir a strong debate across the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels postpones landmark bill on EU cross-border health care until 2008

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has postponed the unveiling of a landmark legislative proposal tackling patients' rights to receive medical treatment in another EU member state until early in 2008 due to a series of open and controversial questions that need further discussion.

The blueprint on "application of patients rights in cross border healthcare", which was supposed to be adopted on Wednesday (19 December), sets out clear rules on who is responsible for covering the costs and secure qual...

euobserver

