Brussels postpones landmark bill on EU cross-border health care until 2008

The European Commission has postponed the unveiling of a landmark legislative proposal tackling patients' rights to receive medical treatment in another EU member state until early in 2008 due to a series of open and controversial questions that need further discussion.
The blueprint on "application of patients rights in cross border healthcare", which was supposed to be adopted on Wednesday (19 December), sets out clear rules on who is responsible for covering the costs and secure qual...
