EU prepares for early 2008 Kosovo independence

The outgoing prime minister of Kosovo, Agim Ceku, has suggested that a declaration on the province's independence is planned for early next year, while the European Commission has urged the bloc's member states to stay united on Kosovo "if needed."

Less than a week before a UN deadline on finding a solution between the Serbs and ethnic Albanians on the future status of Kosovo, Mr Ceku told EUobserver "We are not willing to accept any continuation of discussion and any delay of the decla...