Ad
euobserver
"We are not willing to accept any delay of the declaration", said the outgoing Kosovo leader (Photo: http://www.ks-gov.net/pm/)

EU prepares for early 2008 Kosovo independence

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova and Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The outgoing prime minister of Kosovo, Agim Ceku, has suggested that a declaration on the province's independence is planned for early next year, while the European Commission has urged the bloc's member states to stay united on Kosovo "if needed."

Less than a week before a UN deadline on finding a solution between the Serbs and ethnic Albanians on the future status of Kosovo, Mr Ceku told EUobserver "We are not willing to accept any continuation of discussion and any delay of the decla...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"We are not willing to accept any delay of the declaration", said the outgoing Kosovo leader (Photo: http://www.ks-gov.net/pm/)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections