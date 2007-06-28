Ad
euobserver
A two-speed Europe would only lead to more problems, the German chancellor indicated (Photo: EU Commission)

Germany says no to two-speed Europe

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Europe must not be allowed to divide into two camps that approach European integration at different speeds.

Speaking just days after she brokered a deal on a new-look treaty that permits a group of member states to move ahead in judicial and police cooperation and which has given an apparent opt-out to the UK from the Charter of Fundamental Rights, Ms Merkel said that for EU citizens' sake the 27 nations should proceed together.

"Only...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
A two-speed Europe would only lead to more problems, the German chancellor indicated (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections