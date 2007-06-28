Germany says no to two-speed Europe

German chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Europe must not be allowed to divide into two camps that approach European integration at different speeds.
Speaking just days after she brokered a deal on a new-look treaty that permits a group of member states to move ahead in judicial and police cooperation and which has given an apparent opt-out to the UK from the Charter of Fundamental Rights, Ms Merkel said that for EU citizens' sake the 27 nations should proceed together.
"Only...
