Greek PM claims moral victory despite election setbacks

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has backed off on a threat to hold a snap general election, claiming that voters in regional poll on Sunday (7 November) endorsed his government's severe austerity programme.

The claim comes despite the facts that his party sustained significant losses and that the vote saw an unprecedented abstention rate.

According to data from the interior ministry, Mr Papandreou's Panhellenic Socialist Movement (Pasok) is leading in five to six regions ou...