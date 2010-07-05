Sarkozy under fire for fancy new plane

France's Nicolas Sarkozy has come under fire for going ahead with plans to buy a new presidential plane for €180 million only days after cutting perks for cabinet members and sacking two for spending public money on cigars and private jets.

Instead of "paying himself a private jet worth €180 million," the French leader should use the money for reconstructing the country's dykes, Socialist politician Segolene Royal, Mr Sarkozy's opponent in the last presidential election, said on Sunday ...