Sarkozy under fire for fancy new plane

France's Nicolas Sarkozy has come under fire for going ahead with plans to buy a new presidential plane for €180 million only days after cutting perks for cabinet members and sacking two for spending public money on cigars and private jets.
Instead of "paying himself a private jet worth €180 million," the French leader should use the money for reconstructing the country's dykes, Socialist politician Segolene Royal, Mr Sarkozy's opponent in the last presidential election, said on Sunday ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here