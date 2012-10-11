Ad
MEPs say EU leaders promised spending rises on research and competitiveness at the June summit (Photo: jurvetson)

MEPs: next EU budget should spend more on research, infrastructure

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Parliament is ready to hang tough with governments in upcoming talks on the seven year EU budget framework from 2014-2020, demanding "significant increases" in funding for research and development, small businesses and infrastructure projects.

Adopting their interim report on Thursday (11 October), MEPs on the influential budget committee said the spending rise is necessary and had been promised by EU leaders at the June summit as part of a growth and jobs pact.

