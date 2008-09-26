Ad
euobserver
"The all-powerful market that always knows best is finished," says France's president (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

'Laissez-faire' capitalism is finished, says France

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Both France and Germany on Thursday (25 September) said the current financial crisis would leave important marks on the world economy, with French president Nicolas Sarkozy declaring that the under-regulated system we once knew is now "finished," and German finance minister Peer Steinbruck saying the crisis marks the beginning of a multi-polar world, where the US is no longer a superpower.

Speaking to an audience of some 4,000 supporters in Toulon, France, Mr Sarkozy said the financial ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"The all-powerful market that always knows best is finished," says France's president (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections