Ad
euobserver
A cup of tea: the foreign affairs committee has prestige but no power, as EU member states handle foreign policy themselves (Photo: Wikipedia)

Storm-in-teacup MEP battle drags in EU prime ministers

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German conservative MEP Elmar Brok is fighting a losing battle to keep his job as chair of the European Parliament foreign affairs committee, with his scrap against Polish deputy Jacek Saryusz-Wolski swelling to epic proportions as EU prime ministers line up on Brok's side in a situation causing amusement in Brussels.

German and Polish MEPs in the EPP-ED group - the largest faction in the house - spent Wednesday (24 January) haggling over a Polish offer which says Mr Brok can stay in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A cup of tea: the foreign affairs committee has prestige but no power, as EU member states handle foreign policy themselves (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections