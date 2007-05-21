Ad
Romanian voters back president in internal power struggle

by Lucia Kubosova,

Romanian voters have backed their president Traian Basescu in a referendum, amid fears in Brussels about whether Bucharest will fulfil anti-corruption promises made before joining the EU in January.

An overwhelming majority - 74% according to early results - of voters supported the centre-right president in a plebiscite which saw a relatively low turn-out (44%) on Saturday (19 May), according to press reports.

The vote came after the Romanian parliament suspended Mr Basescu in la...

