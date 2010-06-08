Ad
A normal Polish delegation strides through the corridors of the EU Council. Wednesday's team will have over 20 ministers and junior ministers (Photo: consilium.eu)

Poland to showcase its EU credentials in Brussels extravaganza

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish government is on Wednesday (9 June) descending en masse on Brussels for a series of showy meetings in the run-up to its 2011 presidency, with sensitive issues, such as EU military co-operation, on the agenda.

The public relations coup - Brussels has never before welcomed such a large member state delegation - was set up by Polish EU affairs minister and former EU commission official Mikolaj Dowgielewicz using his old contacts, and is to dominate the commission's whole day.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

