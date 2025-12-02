Ad
The European External Action Service (EEAS) may pay the highest price, with possible delegation closures that would curtail Europe’s diplomatic reach and soft power just as global influence depends on visible, sustained presence (Photo: Author)

The Dogeization of Europe: the plan to 'rollback' the EU's own institutions

by Alberto Alemanno, Brussels/Paris,

While Ursula von der Leyen’s EU Commission promotes a sweeping deregulatory agenda — rolling  back environmental, digital, and corporate accountability frameworks in the name of “competitiveness” — a quieter but equally consequential transformation is unfolding inside the institution itself.

EU budget commissioner Piotr Serafin has 

Alberto Alemanno is a columnist for EUObserver, an academic, author and one of the leading voices on the democratisation of the EU. He is Democracy Fellow at Harvard University, Jean Monnet Professor at HEC Paris and founder of The Good Lobby.

