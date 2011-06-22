Ad
Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych (l) is a frequent visitor in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ukraine to push for enlargement promise in treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish diplomats are happy with a mild pro-enlargement statement in a recent EU communique. But Ukraine says the text is not ambitious enough.

EU foreign ministers on Monday (20 June) said in their review of the European Neighbourhood Policy that "The Council acknowledges the European aspirations and the European choice of some partners."

They also singled out Moldova and Ukraine for praise in progress on Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreements (DCFTA), sometimes described ...

