German chancellor Angela Merkel (l), is seen as the key decision-maker on the EU posts (Photo: European Community, 2006)

EU leaders to discuss top jobs at Berlin dinner

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Visiting leaders from across the European Union are expected to use the festivities surrounding the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall for informal talks over the appointment of the European Council president and EU foreign policy chief.

The leaders will try to agree on the two posts at a dinner in the German capital on Monday (9 November) evening, with Swedish Prime Minister Frederik Reinfeld having taken soundings in recent days from his EU peers.

The Swedish presid...

German chancellor Angela Merkel (l), is seen as the key decision-maker on the EU posts (Photo: European Community, 2006)

EU Political
