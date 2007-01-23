Luxembourg calls off EU constitution conference

Luxembourg has called off a planned February meeting on the EU constitution in order to avoid the "impression" of working against the German EU presidency, while this week's "friends of the constitution" meeting in Madrid continues to stir controversy.

The Luxembourg conference, scheduled for 27 February, was meant as a follow-up to a gathering of 18 EU states supporting the constitutional treaty which will take place as planned this Friday (26 January) in Madrid.

Spain and Luxe...