Cypriot president defeated in first round of elections

Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos has been defeated in the first round of the divided country's presidential elections in which a relaunch of the island's peace process was the dominant issue.

Mr Papadopoulos has come in third, with 31.79 percent, behind his pro-peace process rivals conservative Ioannis Kassoulides with 33.51 percent, and Communist Demetris Christofias, with 33.29 percent.

The president's result means he will not make it into the 24 February run-off.

