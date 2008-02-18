Ad
The result means that Tassos Papadopoulos will not make it to the 24 February run-off (Photo: European Commission)

Cypriot president defeated in first round of elections

Cypriot President Tassos Papadopoulos has been defeated in the first round of the divided country's presidential elections in which a relaunch of the island's peace process was the dominant issue.

Mr Papadopoulos has come in third, with 31.79 percent, behind his pro-peace process rivals conservative Ioannis Kassoulides with 33.51 percent, and Communist Demetris Christofias, with 33.29 percent.

The president's result means he will not make it into the 24 February run-off.

