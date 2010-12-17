The euro, Europe and the markets

First and foremost European integration is a political choice. It is a complex, incomplete matter and unification is progressing slowly.
The financial markets, which are the expression of investor confidence do not always understand this. Europeans are themselves in the grip of doubt given the rapid changes ongoing in the world.
However the European Union is still the most intelligent choice to provide Europe with the political, continental dimension which is so vital in the 21st ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
