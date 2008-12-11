Ireland set for second Lisbon referendum

Ireland looks set to hold a second referendum on the EU's Lisbon Treaty next year, having almost secured a series of concessions by the other EU states on its key demands.

A document EU leaders are expected to agree on Friday (12 December) reads: "The Irish government is committed to seeking ratification of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of the term of the current [European] Commission," in November 2009.

In exchange, EU leaders will agree that each member country will keep one comm...