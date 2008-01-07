Brussels considering climate tax on imports

The European Commission is considering proposing a carbon dioxide tariff on imports from states failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions, while also considering a toughening-up of the EU's own emission trading system.
According to a draft commission proposal, firms from heavily polluting countries outside Europe would be obliged to buy EU carbon emission permits as part of the bloc's Emission Trading Scheme (ETS), Reuters reports.
The commission is reportedly still internally d...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here