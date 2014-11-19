The EU's hypocrisy toward Greece

EU leaders have shown total contempt for their commitments to social and labour protections in their policy towards Greece
Hypocrisy has traditionally been a privilege of the powerful in human societies. And hyprocrisy certainly characterises perfectly how European elites have dealt with the Greek crisis over the past four and a half years.
European integration is supposedly based on specific principles, among which respect for human rights figures prominently. Provisions for the ...
