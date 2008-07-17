Ad
euobserver
Germany is still worried about an influx of workers from the east (Photo: Notat)

Berlin maintains restrictions on workers from eastern Europe

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Germany is to maintain restrictions on access to the country for workers from eastern European EU member states until 2011.

Germany says it must retain the barriers due to worries that workers willing to work for less than native-born employees would drive up local unemployment. This despite a steady decline in the German unemployment rate down to 7.5 percent last month.

Berlin will nonetheless relax rules for highly-skilled workers, according to an announcement on Wednesday (16 J...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Germany is still worried about an influx of workers from the east (Photo: Notat)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections