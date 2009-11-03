Ad
euobserver
Czech President Vaclav Klaus signed the Lisbon Treaty on Tuesday (Photo: Wikipedia)

Klaus signature completes EU treaty ratification

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Czech President Vaclav Klaus has finally signed the Lisbon Treaty, ending a highly drawn out ratification process that left many wondering whether the document's provisions would ever see the light of day.

"I signed the Lisbon Treaty today at 15.00 (CET)," Klaus told reporters on Tuesday (3 November).

His signature, the last of EU leaders, follows on from a Czech constitutional court decision early on Tuesday morning that ruled in favour of the Lisbon Treaty's compatibility wi...

euobserver

