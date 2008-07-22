Ad
EU ministers "encouraged" Belgrade to continue on its EU path. (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

No EU reward for Serbia's Karadzic capture

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed the arrest of Bosnian Serb war crimes suspect Radovan Karadzic as an important step in Serbia's progress towards EU integration - but stopped short of offering Belgrade any concrete concessions at this stage.

The 27 ministers gathered in Brussels "welcomed" the arrest and said it was "a significant step on Serbia's path towards the EU."

"The Council [the member states] encourages the Serbian government to continue along that path," read the ...

