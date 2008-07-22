Serbia arrests top war crimes suspect Karadzic

Serbian security forces arrested Bosnian Serb war crimes suspect Radovan Karadzic on Monday night (21 July) - a development the European Union called a "very important" step for Serbia's EU hopes.

"Radovan Karadzic was located and arrested tonight … [He] was brought to the investigative judge of the War Crimes Court in Belgrade," a Serbian presidential statement announced late on Monday.

The former Bosnian Serb leader is charged with "genocide, complicity in genocide, exterminatio...