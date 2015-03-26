EU court fine tunes migrant welfare rights

EU nationals who move to another member state to look for a job are not entitled to social benefits, but they cannot automatically be denied them if they have already worked in the country, an advisor to the EU’s top court said on Thursday (26 March).

The opinion, which isn’t binding until confirmed by the full court, is likely to be closely read in the several EU countries where migrant access to welfare has become politically sensitive.

The issue is at the core of UK debate o...