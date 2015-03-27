Ad
Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras is under pressure from his eurozone colleagues and his own radical left party (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU waiting for cash-strapped Greece’s reform list

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

A week after Greece was asked by EU partners to "quickly" provide a list of reforms to unlock the next tranche of bailout money, no such document has been produced, while the country’s financial situation appears to be deteriorating by the day.

There have been few signs of when the promised list will be appear. Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, on Wednesday (25 March) said the Greek prime minister had told him he was "ready to present his reforms by the end ...

