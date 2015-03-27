Don't leave Serbia to Russia and China

For a variety of good reasons, European leaders are focusing their attention on the war in Ukraine. At the same time, the Western Balkans, where Europe’s last war was staged, have fallen to the bottom of the European agenda, as have discussions on EU enlargement.



This neglect could result, yet again, in the destabilisation of the Western Balkans.

China and especially Russia are keen to jump into the vacuum left behind by the EU - and their interests don’t necessarily align with th...