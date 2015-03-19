Ad
Giannis Milios is one of the main architect of Syriza's economic policies. (Photo: thierry ehrmann)

Tsipras’ economic policy architect resigns

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Giannis Milios, a member of Syriza’s central committee and long time economic advisor to Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras, resigned Wednesday (18 March), on the eve of a crucial EU meeting in Brussels.

"Economic department, farewell. With gratitude for the regards, the comradeship and trust," Milios wrote on his Twitter account, giving no further explanation.

A professor of economic policy who defines himself as a Marxist, Milios is considered one of the most loyal members of t...

