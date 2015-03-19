Tsipras’ economic policy architect resigns

Giannis Milios, a member of Syriza’s central committee and long time economic advisor to Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras, resigned Wednesday (18 March), on the eve of a crucial EU meeting in Brussels.
"Economic department, farewell. With gratitude for the regards, the comradeship and trust," Milios wrote on his Twitter account, giving no further explanation.
A professor of economic policy who defines himself as a Marxist, Milios is considered one of the most loyal members of t...
