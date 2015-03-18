Ad
Hebron, West Bank, in occupied Palestine: What then, if not a two-state solution? (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU diplomats unsure how to handle Netanyahu

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats are hoping Israel’s PM didn’t mean what he just said on the two-state solution. But if he did, they have few ideas how to change his mind.

The EU foreign relations chief, Federica Mogherini, and British PM David Cameron were among the first to congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (18 March) on winning a fourth term in office.

It’s not the result the EU wanted.

Netanyahu on Monday answered “correct” when asked by the NRG news agency if he rejects the i...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hebron, West Bank, in occupied Palestine: What then, if not a two-state solution? (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

