UK demands for EU treaty change are 'mission impossible'

Renegotiating the EU treaties to appease UK demands for a possible exit from the EU is “mission impossible”, according to EU council chief Donald Tusk.
The Polish politician made the comments in an interview over the weekend to a series of European newspapers.
“My intuition is that treaty change is close to mission impossible today beca...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
