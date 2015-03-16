Ad
euobserver
EU council chief Donald Tusk says EU treaty changes are unlikely (Photo: European Council)

UK demands for EU treaty change are 'mission impossible'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Renegotiating the EU treaties to appease UK demands for a possible exit from the EU is “mission impossible”, according to EU council chief Donald Tusk.

The Polish politician made the comments in an interview over the weekend to a series of European newspapers.

“My intuition is that treaty change is close to mission impossible today beca...

UK's EU referendum could be held earlier
