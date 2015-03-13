Ad
euobserver
Tsipras (l) and Juncker in Brussels after a week of harsh rhetoric in the eurozone (Photo: European Commission)

Greece tries to save face in EU debt deal

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece is to set up its own taskforce to balance out the much-maligned team of EU experts monitoring the country's reform progress, as the delicate dance of words, language, and deeds continues between Athens and its creditors.

The announcement followed a meeting between prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday (13 March).

It also came after a week of high-octane rhetoric which saw Tsipras say Berlin had a moral duty to pay Greece WWII reparation...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Greece to seek war reparations from Germany
Tsipras (l) and Juncker in Brussels after a week of harsh rhetoric in the eurozone (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections