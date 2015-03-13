Greece tries to save face in EU debt deal

Greece is to set up its own taskforce to balance out the much-maligned team of EU experts monitoring the country's reform progress, as the delicate dance of words, language, and deeds continues between Athens and its creditors.

The announcement followed a meeting between prime minister Alexis Tsipras and Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Friday (13 March).

It also came after a week of high-octane rhetoric which saw Tsipras say Berlin had a moral duty to pay Greece WWII reparation...