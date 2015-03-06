Ad
euobserver
The SBU is widely believed to have orchestrated violence last year (Photo: Christiaan Triebert)

Former Ukraine spy chief gets off EU blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has delisted Ukraine’s former security chief, while reimposing sanctions for most other members of the pre-revolution regime.

It said in its legal gazette on Friday (6 March) that Oleksandr Yakymenko, the former head of Ukraine’s internal security service, the SBU, is no longer subject to an asset freeze.

It also let three other men - Oleksii Azarov, Andriy Portnov, and Ihor Kalinin - off the hook. Azarov is the son of the former PM, while the others are former aides to e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU 'missed warning signs' in run-up to Ukraine crisis, report says
Allegations of selling arms to Russia met with silence in Prague
Ukraine and Russia strike fragile deal on gas deliveries
The SBU is widely believed to have orchestrated violence last year (Photo: Christiaan Triebert)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections