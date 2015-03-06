Former Ukraine spy chief gets off EU blacklist

The EU has delisted Ukraine’s former security chief, while reimposing sanctions for most other members of the pre-revolution regime.

It said in its legal gazette on Friday (6 March) that Oleksandr Yakymenko, the former head of Ukraine’s internal security service, the SBU, is no longer subject to an asset freeze.

It also let three other men - Oleksii Azarov, Andriy Portnov, and Ihor Kalinin - off the hook. Azarov is the son of the former PM, while the others are former aides to e...