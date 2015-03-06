Ad
Avramopoulos (r) and Timmermans outline the future 'European Agenda on Migration' (Photo: European Commission)

EU keen for overseas delegations to handle asylum requests

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An EU commissioner has said people should be able to apply for asylum from their home country, in a radical proposal the status of which remains unclear.

Dimitris Avramopoulos, the commissioner in charge of migration, told press in Brussels on Wednesday (4 March) that immigration attaches are to be posted to EU delegations overseas to handle the applications.

“For us it is important to adopt rules of legal migration, it means the ones who want to seek asylum will be in a position...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

